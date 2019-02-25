202
Baseball is coming, and so are Nats ‘Game of Thrones’ bobbleheads

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP February 25, 2019 4:42 pm 02/25/2019 04:42pm
Three designs merge the Nats logo and mascot with characters and imagery from HBO's wildly popular fantasy epic. They're limited to just 2,019 pieces, and are available for preorder.

WASHINGTON — In March, the Nationals start their 15th season in D.C. In April, “Game of Thrones” returns to HBO for its eighth and final season.

For lovers of both, there are new limited-edition bobbleheads.

“These are the very first ‘Game of Thrones’ bobbleheads that were produced for retail sales,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “It’s a really high-quality, exciting series for baseball fans and ‘Game of Thrones’ fans.”

There are three different limited-edition designs: The Night King carries a frozen Nats bat; the Ice Dragon poses with an icy curly ‘W’ logo; and the Nats mascot Screech sits on the Iron Throne.

Each hand-painted bobblehead is about 6–8 inches tall, and they’re limited to just 2,019 pieces. They’re officially licensed by HBO and Major League Baseball, and made by sports collectibles company FOCO.

The bobbleheads are available for preorder for $45–$60 dollars each, and will be shipped in April. One of the places you can preorder is through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

Sklar said there’s been a big response to news of the collectibles. “So far it’s been tremendous,” he said.

Also in April, a second series of “GOT”-themed bobbleheads will be made available.

“That will feature some players in ‘Game of Thrones’ imagery and characters,” said Sklar.

