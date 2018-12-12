Agent coy on decision but says Bryce Harper open to Nats, other venues

Agent Scott Boras says there are teams ready to move right now on Bryce Harper. But still no word on where the free agent slugger might end up — or when.

But still no word on where the free agent slugger might end up — or when.

Boras was at the Major Leage Baseball winter meetings before noon, holding court for the media in what’s become an annual tradition at this gathering.

Harper was the prime topic. Boras represents the star, who lives here in Las Vegas.

“Bryce is open to a lot of different venues, so it’s really about what a lot of owners have said to him about their commitments and what they want to do long term,” Boras said.

And it could be a swift process, although not all Boras’ clients wind up signing quickly.

“So, we’re really at a point where you could be meetings away from a deal,” Boras said. “And then again, you could be in the situation where it’s just further meetings and conversation.”

Boras also said that the doors between the Nationals and Harper are open. “Their door is very open to us, and our door is very open to them. We’ve always had a great working relationship.”

Scott Boras says Nats fans shouldn’t be closing the door on a Harper return just yet. pic.twitter.com/GGYmuVWj3W — NBC Sports Nationals (@NBCSNationals) December 12, 2018

The 26-year-old Harper had a career-high 100 RBIs while hitting 34 home runs and batting .249 last season for the Washington Nationals.

Boras attracted quite a crowd, as always, for his session that lasted over a half-hour. He spoke next to a sparkling Christmas tree at the Mandalay Bay as security personnel tried to maintain a clear pathway through the hotel and casino corridor.

Boras often uses these wide-ranging talks to toss out ideas on the sport in general. This time, he called for the majors to add wild-card teams.

“I think the October madness concept in baseball works tremendously,” he said.

