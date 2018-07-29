Nats, Trea Turner address ‘inexcusable’ tweets

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner's racist and homophobic tweets from high school came to light Sunday night after the Nats' 5-0 loss in Miami.

WASHINGTON — Nationals shortstop Trea Turner’s racist and homophobic tweets from high school came to light Sunday night after the Nats’ 5-0 loss in Miami.

The NSFW tweets from 2011 and 2012 surfaced just hours after similar tweets from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb were made public during his near-no-hitter against the L.A. Dodgers.

This comes less than two weeks after Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader’s racist and homophobic tweets generated attention during the All-Star Game at Nationals Park.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo issued a statement regarding the tweets late Sunday night.

“I have spoken with Trea regarding the tweets that surfaced earlier tonight,” Rizzo said in the statement.

“He understands that his comments — regardless of when they were posted — are inexcusable and is taking full responsibility for his actions. The Nationals organization does not condone discrimination in any form, and his comments in no way reflect the values of our club. Trea has been a good teammate and model citizen in our clubhouse, and these comments are not indicative of how he has conducted himself while part of our team. He has apologized to me and to the organization for his comments.”

Turner released a separate statement Sunday night.

“There are no excuses for my insensitive and offensive language on Twitter. I am sincerely sorry for those tweets and apologize wholeheartedly. I believe people who know me understand those regrettable actions do not reflect my values or who I am. But I understand the hurtful nature of such language and am sorry to have brought any negative light to the Nationals organization, myself or the game I love.”

The Nationals did not announce any disciplinary action over the tweets.

Turner is batting .265 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs for the disappointing Nationals, who dropped to 52-53 with the loss to the Marlins. Turner, a first-round pick by the Padres in 2014, also is among the major league leaders with 24 steals.

Turner was one of five NL candidates for the online balloting for the final All-Star roster spots, won by Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

