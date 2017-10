WASHINGTON — The Nats couldn’t get out of the first round of the playoffs yet again, losing a heartbreaking Game 5 at home for the second year in a row.

Check out the photos of the highlights, and some low lights, of the Nats postseason run in the NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper (34) walks to the dugout after making the last out as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras celebrates after Game 5 of baseball’s National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. The Cubs won 9-8 and advance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

