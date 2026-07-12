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Shakira Austin scores 10 of her 27 points in the 4th quarter as the Mystics beat the Storm 84-79

The Associated Press

July 12, 2026, 5:37 PM

Shakira Austin (0) of the Washington Mystics drives to the basket against Dominique Malonga (14) of the Seattle Storm in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at CareFirst Arena on July 12, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Mitchell Layton)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 10 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Sunday.

Sonia Citron added 19 points and rookie Lauren Betts scored 11 for the Mystics (11-10).

The Storm shot just 4 of 14 (29%) from the field and committed eight of their 19 turnovers while they were outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting for the Storm (6-19). The rest of the team combined to make 16 of 46 (35%) from the field.

Dominique Malonga added 10 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Malonga, a 6-foot-6 20-year-old who was named to the WNBA’s 2025 All-Rookie team, and 6-4 rookie Awa Fam combined for more personal fouls (five) than points (four) in the first half.

Up next

Storm: Visit Chicago on Wednesday.

Mystics: Play Tuesday at Toronto.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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