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New York plays Portland following Johannes’ 25-point game

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 2:12 AM

New York Liberty (2-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (0-1)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Portland Fire after Marine Johannes scored 25 points in the Liberty’s 98-93 overtime victory against the Washington Mystics.

Portland hits the court for the second game in franchise history. The Fire fell to the Chicago Sky 98-83 in their first WNBA game.

New York finished 10-12 on the road and 27-17 overall a season ago. The Liberty averaged 84.4 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 28.5 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Fire: Teja Oblak: out (quadriceps), Kamiah Smalls: out (knee).

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (not injury related), Sabrina Ionescu: out (ankle), Raquel Carrera: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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