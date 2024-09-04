Live Radio
Phoenix faces Washington after Copper’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

September 4, 2024, 2:09 AM

Washington Mystics (10-23, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (17-17, 9-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Washington Mystics after Kahleah Copper scored 28 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 74-66 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mercury have gone 10-7 at home. Phoenix is ninth in the WNBA giving up 84.2 points per game while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Mystics are 6-11 on the road. Washington ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up 83.5 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Phoenix scores 82.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 83.5 Washington gives up. Washington averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Phoenix gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mercury won 96-87 in the last matchup on July 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is shooting 44.5% and averaging 22.2 points for the Mercury.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

