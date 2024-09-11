Mystics beat Chicago 89-58 to move within 1 game of the eighth-place Sky for final playoff spot

Aaliyah Edwards had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Brittney Sykes added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Washington Mystics beat Chicago 89-58 on Wednesday night to move within one game of the eighth-place Sky for the final playoff spot.

Washington (12-24) is tied for ninth with Atlanta (12-24), which hosts the Mystics on Friday in the first of a home-and-home series. Chicago (13-23) closes the week against playoff-bound Minnesota and Phoenix — before a matchup with Atlanta on Sept. 17.

Washington shot 50% from the field, with all 11 active players making a field goal. The Mystics allowed a season-low 58 points after the Sky shot just 36% with 15 turnovers.

Sika Kone added 11 points off the bench for Washington, which has beaten Chicago three times in four meetings this season.

Chennedy Carter scored 16 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. Isabelle Harrison had 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Washington led 43-29 at halftime behind 12 points from Sykes.

