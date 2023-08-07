Washington plays Phoenix, aims to end road skid

Washington Mystics (13-14, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-20, 2-12 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (13-14, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-20, 2-12 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will attempt to end its seven-game road slide when the Mystics take on Phoenix.

The Mercury are 6-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brittney Griner averaging 5.2.

The Mystics are 4-9 on the road. Washington is third in the WNBA allowing 80.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 84-69 on July 23, with Natasha Cloud scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griner is shooting 58.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Tianna Hawkins is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

