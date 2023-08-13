Live Radio
Sykes scores season-high 30, Mystics beat Sky to end 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

August 13, 2023, 5:19 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting to help the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 83-76 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.

Sykes added six assists and five steals. Queen Egbo made 7 of 7 from the field and scored 16 points for the Mystics and Tianna Hawkins added 13 points.

Washington (14-16) won for just the second time since an 84-69 victory against the Phoenix Mercury on July 23.

Sykes hit a pull-up jumper and then added back-to-back layups to make it 51-45 midway through the third quarter and Washington led the rest of the way. Elizabeth Williams scored inside to trim Chicago’s deficit to 76-71 with about 3 minutes to play but Hawkins answered with a 3-pointer and the Sky got no closer.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (12-18) with 17 points, Marina Mabrey scored 15 and Courtney Williams 13. Elizabeth Williams finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Alanna Smith added 10 points and 10 boards.

