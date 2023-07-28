Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62

Satou Sabally had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — the first triple-double in franchise history — and the Dallas Wings beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-62 Friday night.

Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) drives against Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) drives against Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — the first triple-double in franchise history — and the Dallas Wings beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-62 Friday night.

Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan each scored 18 points for Dallas (14-10) and Natasha Howard added 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Awak Kuier scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Maddy Siegrist scored 10.

McCowan scored 10 points as Dallas jumped to 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter before Washington’s Shatori Walker-Kimbrough answered with a layup. The Mystics then went scoreless for more than four minutes before Myisha Hines-Allen hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first quarter to make it 24-12.

The Mystics trimmed their deficit to seven points when Cyesha Goree hit a jumper with 3:25 left in the third quarter but Dallas scored the next 12 points — capped when Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer less than two minutes later — and Washington got no closer.

Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics with 14 points. Brittney Sykes scored 12 with five steals and Natasha Cloud added 11 points.

Regular starters Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) as well as reserve Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) did not play for the Mystics.

Washington (13-11) has lost four of its last five games.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.