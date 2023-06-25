Washington plays New York on 3-game win streak

Washington Mystics (8-4, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (8-3, 5-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (8-4, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (8-3, 5-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -7.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over New York.

The Liberty are 5-3 in Eastern Conference games. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 13.0 fast break points.

The Mystics are 4-3 against conference opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the WNBA averaging 7.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.8% from deep. Ariel Atkins leads the team averaging 1.5 makes while shooting 27.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on May 19 the Mystics won 80-64 led by 14 points from Natasha Cloud, while Sabrina Ionescu scored 18 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.8 points, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for New York.

Shakira Austin is averaging 11.8 points and eight rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

