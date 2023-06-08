NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
Seattle plays Washington after Loyd’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 2:57 AM

Washington Mystics (3-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-4, 1-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Washington Mystics after Jewell Loyd scored 25 points in the Seattle Storm’s 66-63 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.4 last season.

Washington finished 10-8 on the road and 22-14 overall a season ago. The Mystics averaged 80.2 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

