Seattle and Washington meet in non-conference showdown

Washington Mystics (3-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-4, 1-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Washington play in non-conference action.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Washington finished 22-14 overall with a 10-8 record on the road a season ago. The Mystics averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

