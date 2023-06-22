Delle Donne leads Washington against Chicago after 20-point performance

Washington Mystics (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-7, 2-5 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Mystics (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-7, 2-5 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Chicago Sky after Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points in the Mystics’ 77-69 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 2-5 in conference games. Chicago has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Mystics are 3-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA with 34.0 rebounds per game. Shakira Austin leads the Mystics with 8.1.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 77-69 on June 18, with Delle Donne scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Sky.

Delle Donne is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

