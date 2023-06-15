Live Radio
Cunningham leads Phoenix against Washington after 21-point game

The Associated Press

June 15, 2023, 2:57 AM

Phoenix Mercury (2-6, 1-5 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-4, 2-3 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Washington Mystics after Sophie Cunningham scored 21 points in the Mercury’s 83-69 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Washington finished 22-14 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Mystics shot 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix finished 15-21 overall last season while going 4-14 on the road. The Mercury averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

