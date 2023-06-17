Chicago plays Washington following Mabrey’s 36-point showing

Chicago Sky (5-6, 2-4 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-4, 2-3 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (5-6, 2-4 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-4, 2-3 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Washington Mystics after Marina Mabrey’s 36-point game in the Sky’s 92-90 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Washington went 11-7 in Eastern Conference games and 12-6 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics averaged 80.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Sky gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee), Natasha Cloud: out (ankle).

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.