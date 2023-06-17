Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Chicago plays Washington following…

Chicago plays Washington following Mabrey’s 36-point showing

The Associated Press

June 17, 2023, 2:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Sky (5-6, 2-4 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-4, 2-3 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Washington Mystics after Marina Mabrey’s 36-point game in the Sky’s 92-90 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Washington went 11-7 in Eastern Conference games and 12-6 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics averaged 80.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Sky gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee), Natasha Cloud: out (ankle).

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up