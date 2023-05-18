Live Radio
Mystics begin season at home against the Liberty

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 4:48 PM

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Mystics host the New York Liberty for the season opener.

Washington went 11-7 in Eastern Conference action and 12-6 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics gave up 75.9 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

New York went 10-8 in Eastern Conference games and 16-20 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

