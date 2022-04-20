RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Mystics rookie Williams has season-ending knee injury

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 6:14 PM

Washington Mystics rookie Christyn Williams has a season-ending knee injury.

The WNBA team announced Wednesday that Williams will have surgery. There is no timeline for her return.

Washington picked Williams this year in the second round of the WNBA draft. The 5-foot-11 guard played at Connecticut.

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly. She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season,” said Mike Thibault, the Mystics’ coach and general manager. “She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

