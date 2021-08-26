CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington Mystics » Ogunbowale, Dallas beat shorthanded…

Ogunbowale, Dallas beat shorthanded Washington 82-77

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points with nine assists, Isabelle Harrison had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the shorthanded Washington Mystics 82-77 on Thursday night.

Ogunbowale converted a three-point play with 1:06 left to give Dallas a 79-77 lead. The Mystics missed a shot, and Ogunbowale was fouled at the other end following Dallas’ offensive rebound.

She made 1 of 2 from the line with 9.2 seconds left for a three-point lead. The Mystics were off the mark again on their next possession and Kayla Thornton sealed the game from the foul line.

Moriah Jefferson added 11 points for Dallas (11-14), which outrebounded Washington 35-25. Harrison notched her first double-double since May 22.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points for Washington (9-15). Theresa Plaisance scored 13 points, and Ariel Atkins added 12. The Mystics turned it over 17 times.

Tina Charles, Washington’s leading scorer at 25.4 points per game, will miss the next three to five games because of a strained left gluteal.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up