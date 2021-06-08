Mystics guard Natasha Cloud hits 1,000-point career milestone

Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud reached the 1,000-point milestone on Tuesday night in Washington's 85-81 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud notches 1,000-point milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With 11 points, Cloud hit the significant career milestone in her sixth season in the WNBA, all with the Mystics who drafted her 15th overall in the 2015 draft. That wasn’t the only career mark Cloud hit, however, as she was a defensive menace and notched a career-high six steals as well. She also dished out eight helpers and grabbed two rebounds.

Cloud has been a foundational member of the Mystics ever since her arrival. Her calming presence in the backcourt allows her to run the offense and she was instrumental in orchestrating the Mystics’ lone title run in 2019.

For her career, Cloud has averaged 6.2 points per game, 4.2 assists per game, and 2.8 rebounds per game in 158 games. With 1,001 career points, she’s 20th on the Mystics all-time scoring list.