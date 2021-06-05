Aces edge Mystics 96-93 on strong late play by Wilson

WASHINGTON (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, including four points and two rebounds in the final…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, including four points and two rebounds in the final minute, to help the Las Vegas Aces hold off the Washington Mystics 96-93 on Saturday.

Wilson’s putback with 41 seconds left gave the Aces (7-3) the lead at 92-90. Wilson got a defensive rebound five seconds later and made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to cap the scoring.

The Mystics (2-5) scored 13 straight to erase the deficit from Las Vegas’ largest lead, tying it at 90 on Myisha Hines-Allen’s two free throws with a minute left.

Liz Cambage had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 22 points and Riquna Williams added 20 for Las Vegas.

Hines-Allen scored 32 points, Ariel Atkins added a career-best 29.

SPARKS 68, SKY 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erica Wheeler scored a season-high 22 points while Amanda Zahui B added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Sparks beat the Sky.

Wheeler had six points in the final 80 seconds on a layup, pull-up jumper and two free throws. The final points came with 30.1 seconds left that made it 67-61.

The Sky (2-7) now have dropped seven straight games and were still missing star Candace Parker, who signed with Chicago in the offseason from Los Angeles. The Sparks showed a tribute video of their former star between the first and second quarter.

Kahleah Copper scored 15 points for the Sky (2-7),

SUN 85, LIBERTY 64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Sun beat the Liberty.

Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points for Connecticut (8-2).

Jonquel Jones scored 10 points in a 15-0 run to close the first half and open the second quarter that gave the Sun a 52-37 lead and New York (5-4) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.

Rebecca Allen led New York, which has lost three in a row, with 14 points. Betnijah Laney, who averaged a career-best 17.2 points and was named the WNBA most improved player last season, finished with eight points on 4-of-12 shooting. The 27-year old had scored at least 20 points in every game this season — her first with the Liberty.

