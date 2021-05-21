CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins help Mystics beat Liberty

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 9:36 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72 on Friday night.

Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high. Charles also had nine rebounds.

Atkins made five 3-pointers and the Mystics (1-2) were 16 of 31 from long range.

Betnijah Laney led New York (3-1) with 20 points.

DREAM 83, FEVER 79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta beat Indiana for its first victory of the season.

Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead. Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.

Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta (1-2). Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana (0-4). Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

