Mystics promote LaToya Sanders to assistant coach

Ethan Cadeaux

April 23, 2021, 10:54 AM

Mystics promote LaToya Sanders to assistant coach

Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault announced on Friday that former player LaToya Sanders has been promoted to an assistant coach for the 2021 WNBA season.

“LaToya was an easy and natural choice for this position. She was a great student of the game as a player. She was an exemplar leader on the court, a strong voice in the locker room, and a great mentor for younger teammates,” Thibault said in a statement.

“She was one of those players who was respected by everyone in the organization. She has done a great job this preseason in her role as a player development coach and has shown us that she is ready for this new role.”

Shortly after the news was announced, Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis took to Twitter to congratulate Sanders.

Sanders’ promotion to assistant coach comes after what’s been a whirling of a two month period for her. Over that span, Sanders signed a contract extension with the Mystics, then shortly retired from basketball thereafter and joined Washington’s player development group.

Sanders takes over as an assistant coach for Asjha Jones, who left the Mystics for a director position on the Portland Trail Blazers staff.

“I am humbled and honored to accept this opportunity to become an assistant coach with the Mystics,” Sanders said in a statement. “During my years with Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the Mystics, I not only grew as a basketball player but I also became a student of the game. I look forward to sharing what I have learned with our players.”

