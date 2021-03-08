CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
LaToya Sanders retires from WNBA; helped Mystics win title

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 3:35 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders retired from the WNBA on Monday, two years after helping win a championship.

Sanders sat out the 2020 season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The 6-foot-2 Sanders played four seasons for the Mystics, averaging 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 89 games. That included being a starter on the 2019 team that won the WNBA title.

“As one of the premier defensive players in the WNBA, she set a tone for our growth, improvement, and maturity as a team over the past several years,” Mystics general manager and coach Mike Thibault said.

Sanders will work in player development for the Mystics’ ownership group.

She was a first-round draft pick by Phoenix in 2008 and appeared in 155 games for four teams across seven WNBA seasons, averaging 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

