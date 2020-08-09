CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. testing under scrutiny | Va. parents create learning pod | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington Mystics » Mitchell scores 29 points,…

Mitchell scores 29 points, boosting the Fever past Mystics

The Associated Press

August 9, 2020, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points and Teaira McCowan posted a double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 91-84 on Sunday night.

Mitchell scored 20 or more for the fourth time this season, a mark only eclipsed by the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson whose done it five times this year.

McCowan made a pair of free throws with 5:28 before halftime to give Indiana a 36-35 lead. The Fever (3-4) proceeded to take control and outscored Washington 16-4 before the break.

McCowan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Tiffany Mitchell scored 14, Julie Allemand 13 and Candice Dupree 10 with nine rebounds. The Fever ended an 11-game regular season losing streak against Washington.

Emma Meesseman scored 19 for the Mystics (3-4) but was held to just a basket in the second half. Meesseman entered the game needing just three rebounds to reach 1,000 in her eight-year WNBA career. She finished with two boards.

Tianna Hawkins scored 17 for Washington, Leilani Mitchell 14 and Myisha Hines-Allen 11.

Since a 3-0 start to the season, the Mystics have lost four in a row for the first time since the 2016 season.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up