On Monday, the Washington media hung out in a Zoom room from 8 a.m. to well into the afternoon as more than 30 Washington Football Team players filtered through before heading into their offseasons. Here are the top 10 quotes from that session.

10 of the best quotes from Washington's locker clean-out day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Most multi-hour Zoom calls are a mix between a drag and a total nightmare, but on Monday, the Washington media hung out in a Zoom room from 8 a.m. to well into the afternoon as more than 30 Washington Football Team players filtered through to talk to reporters before heading into their offseasons.

Even in virtual versions like this one, locker clean-out day is always an interesting time, as it provides one last chance to get players’ thoughts on the past few months, the future and plenty of other random topics, too.

So, here are the top 10 quotes from that session…

1) Cole Holcomb on what Washington must do after finishing 7-10

“We need to go back and we need to be very self-critical. I think every single person in this organization can easily go back and say, ‘What could I have done better?’ Players, coaches — anybody. I think a lot of it needs to be self-critical. Don’t look at what your teammate could have done better. Look at what you could have done better. And I think if we can do that, I think we’ll be able to turn this around next year.”

2) Sam Cosmi on the unsatisfactory chair he sat on for his presser

“This frickin’ chair right here. My ass barely fits on it.

3) Curtis Samuel on his mood after a rough debut campaign with Washington

“I think the feeling I have now going into this offseason is scary because I feel I’m gonna get so much better. I told everybody my main goal is to be healthy next year because I know the things I can do and I know the things I can bring to this team if I’m out there on the field.”

4) Jonathan Allen on Washington’s upcoming rebrand

“I think the whole package is complete. It’s better than I was expecting, to be honest. I had my doubts going into it, but after leaving it I was super happy and you could see the time and the effort put into it. The jerseys look phenomenal. Everything works.”

5) Antonio Gibson on the day he quit high school soccer

“You’ve got people making me fall, I’m falling in the mud, I’m cold, it’s raining. This ain’t a sport I love. Football in the rain or basketball outside, I’m cool with that. But soccer? It’s cold, muddy, I’m falling. After that, I never showed back up and I remember seeing [my coach] in the hallways like, ‘Damn, I should’ve let you miss that practice.’”

6) Terry McLaurin on what the vibe was like after Chase Young’s torn ACL

“We missed his impact, not only on the field, but when Chase Young’s on the practice field, when Chase Young’s on the football field, you feel him. There’s not a lot of players in the league you feel every time they’re out there.”

7) Tress Way on nervously watching ex-teammate Dustin Hopkins kick in the Chargers-Raiders finale

“I was all puckered up, man.”

8) Taylor Heinicke on how he reflects on the 2021 season

“You know, you’re sitting there at your locker and there’s a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and you kind of reminisce on those memories and it’s crazy that it’s already over. While you’re in the season, it feels like it’s forever, but when it’s over, it felt super quick.”

9) Ereck Flowers on why he seems to play so well with Washington

“It’s a chill place; not too much going on. You can just play ball. Family environment, you know what I mean? It’s not like New York, where people are trolling you every day.”

10) Cornelius Lucas on what he hopes to see when he hits free agency

“Acts of kindness and extending the wealth.”