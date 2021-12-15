Washington Football Team COVID-19 tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

The Washington Football Team has suffered from a significant COVID-19 outbreak over the past week. Here's a list of every player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 8.

Washington Football Team COVID-19 tracker: Who’s in, who’s out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Under the NFL’s current protocols, vaccinated players that test positive for the virus must return two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return (or miss 10 days). Unvaccinated players are required to miss a minimum of 10 days before returning, among other factors.

“I don’t think anybody expected it to be like this,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said on Dec. 15. “This is a little bit more beyond what we had anticipated. I think that the thought might be that guys that hadn’t gotten vaccinated might have come down with it at some point or another, not that it would be a crossover because for the most part, most of our guys are guys that were vaccinated.”

Here is a list of every player the Washington Football Team has placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 8: