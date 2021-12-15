Washington Football Team COVID-19 tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

Washington Football Team COVID-19 tracker: Who’s in, who’s out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Washington Football Team has suffered from a significant COVID-19 outbreak over the past week, as a total of 19 players have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 8.
Under the NFL’s current protocols, vaccinated players that test positive for the virus must return two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return (or miss 10 days). Unvaccinated players are required to miss a minimum of 10 days before returning, among other factors.
“I don’t think anybody expected it to be like this,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said on Dec. 15. “This is a little bit more beyond what we had anticipated. I think that the thought might be that guys that hadn’t gotten vaccinated might have come down with it at some point or another, not that it would be a crossover because for the most part, most of our guys are guys that were vaccinated.”
Here is a list of every player the Washington Football Team has placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 8:
|
PLAYER
|
DATE ADDED TO RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST
|
ACTIVATED?
|
DE Montez Sweat
|
December 8
|
No
|
LB Khaleke Hudson
|
December 10
|
No
|
CB Darryl Roberts
|
December 11
|
Yes
|
DE James Smith-Williams
|
December 11
|
No
|
DT Jonathan Allen
|
December 13
|
No
|
LB David Mayo
|
December 13
|
No
|
DE William Bradley-King
|
December 13
|
No
|
TE Temmarick Hemmingway
|
December 13
|
No
|
CB Kendall Fuller
|
December 14
|
No
|
DT Tim Settle
|
December 14
|
No
|
QB Kyle Allen
|
December 15
|
No
|
LB Milo Eifler
|
December 15
|
No
|
S Darrick Forrest
|
December 15
|
No
|
DT Matt Ioannidis
|
December 15
|
No
|
OT Cornelius Lucas
|
December 15
|
No
|
TE Sammis Reyes
|
December 15
|
No
|
WR Cam Sims
|
December 15
|
No
|
CB Troy Apke
|
December 15
|
No