Washington Football Team COVID-19 tracker: Who's in and who's out?

December 15, 2021, 5:07 PM

The Washington Football Team has suffered from a significant COVID-19 outbreak over the past week, as a total of 19 players have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 8.

Under the NFL’s current protocols, vaccinated players that test positive for the virus must return two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return (or miss 10 days). Unvaccinated players are required to miss a minimum of 10 days before returning, among other factors.

“I don’t think anybody expected it to be like this,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said on Dec. 15. “This is a little bit more beyond what we had anticipated. I think that the thought might be that guys that hadn’t gotten vaccinated might have come down with it at some point or another, not that it would be a crossover because for the most part, most of our guys are guys that were vaccinated.”

Here is a list of every player the Washington Football Team has placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 8:

PLAYER

DATE ADDED TO RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

ACTIVATED?

DE Montez Sweat

December 8

No

LB Khaleke Hudson

December 10

No

CB Darryl Roberts

December 11

Yes

DE James Smith-Williams

December 11

No

DT Jonathan Allen

December 13

No

LB David Mayo

December 13

No

DE William Bradley-King

December 13

No

TE Temmarick Hemmingway

December 13

No

CB Kendall Fuller

December 14

No

DT Tim Settle

December 14

No

QB Kyle Allen

December 15

No

LB Milo Eifler

December 15

No

S Darrick Forrest

December 15

No

DT Matt Ioannidis

December 15

No

OT Cornelius Lucas

December 15

No

TE Sammis Reyes

December 15

No

WR Cam Sims

December 15

No

CB Troy Apke

December 15

No

