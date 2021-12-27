Washington activates Brandon Scherff, Cole Holcomb from reserve/COVID-19 list

Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and starting linebacker Cole Holcomb have been activated from Washington's reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced on Monday.

The Washington Football Team did receive some good news just one day after losing in blowout fashion to the Dallas Cowboys.

Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and starting linebacker Cole Holcomb have been activated from Washington’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced on Monday. Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles, was also removed from the virus list as well.

Scherff was originally placed on the COVID-19 list seven days ago, while Holcomb was added two days later. Both players have returned to the active roster in one week or less. The NFL’s new protocols allow vaccinated players to return with a pair of negative tests (both can come on the same day). Previously, vaccinated players had to test negative for the virus twice 24 hours apart.

Washington now just has two players, linebacker Nate Orchard and practice-squad lineman Zack Bailey, on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The club had as many as 26 players on the list at one point earlier this month.