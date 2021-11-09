Slye in as Washington Football Team kicker as team releases Blewitt

The Washington Football Team released kicker Chris Blewitt and replaced him with Joey Slye.

The Washington Football Team released kicker Chris Blewitt and replaced him with Joey Slye, the team tweeted.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Signed K Joey Slye

-Released K Chris Blewitt — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 9, 2021

The move to release Blewitt, who is from Fairfax, Virginia, and went to West Potomac High, comes less than three weeks after the team signed him off the practice squad to replace veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Blewitt’s time with Washington only lasted two games. He converted on only two of five field-goal attempts — two of which were blocked — and went 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts.

For Slye, it is a reunion with head coach Ron Rivera whom he played for in Carolina. Slye spent two seasons with the Panthers and six games this season with the 49ers. For his career, Slye, who went undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2018, is 65 of 81 in field goals with a long of 56 yards.