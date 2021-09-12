Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Rainwater at FedEx Field results in Washington fans receiving suite upgrade

Eduardo Razo

September 12, 2021, 4:22 PM

Many at FedEx Field were ready to see the Washington Football Team begin the defense of its NFC East crown as they welcomed the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off their 2021 season. 

However, for some fans at the stadium, their experience was briefly disrupted by water falling from overhead onto the seating section, as seen in a viral video circulating on social media.

With these fans unable to remain in their seats, the organization upgraded their view experience. FedEx Field’s Twitter account confirmed that the water affecting the section was rainwater and that the water had stopped spilling into the area. 

Nonetheless, the team provided these fans with suites to continue watching the game, a happy ending for all involved as the stadium’s account stated that it was all water under the bridge. 

The Washington Football Team would end up falling to the Chargers 20-16. 

fedex field

