Fitzpatrick out, Heinicke to start for Washington vs. Giants

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 1:08 PM

Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback for Washington against the New York Giants on Thursday night after Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his right hip in the season opener.

The team is putting Fitzpatrick on injured reserve after coach Ron Rivera confirmed tests on the 38-year-old showed hip subluxation. Fitzpatrick will miss at least three games.

Washington figures to stick with Heinicke and Kyle Allen for the foreseeable future. There is no indication Rivera is considering signing Cam Newton, whom he coached with Carolina.

Washington added Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad Monday. The son of former Giants coach and current Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has spent time on the practice squad with Kansas City and Cincinnati.

