WFT camp notes: Important contributors return and Taylor Heinicke bounces back

Camp notes: Two stars return and Taylor Heinicke bounces back originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington was fortunate enough to get two of its top 10 contributors back on Thursday, as Brandon Scherff and Daron Payne were both activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and hopped back into their respective lines without any limitations.

While the team added those two forces, they shed their pads, opting to take the field in helmets and shorts. Even so, Ron Rivera was more than pleased with his guys’ energy after what he felt was a lackluster effort in their last get-together.

Here’s your daily dose of notes summarizing what went down at the club’s headquarters here…