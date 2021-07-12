Washington Football Team rules out Warriors as new name

Warriors is not under consideration as a new name for the Washington Football Team.

In a blog post on the WFT’s website, team president Jason Wright explained that after discussions with several Native American groups, Warriors is not an acceptable option to be the new name of the Washington Football Team.

“Feedback from across communities we engaged clearly revealed deep-seated discomfort around Warriors, with the clear acknowledgment that it too closely aligns with Native American themes,” said Wright.

Wright indicated the team will not incorporate any Native American themes in its new name and logo.

The Washington Football Team began the process of a name change a year ago and its stated target is to unveil a new name and logo sometime in early 2022.