Washington Football to host 3,000 fans at FedExField for live draft event

The Washington Football Team announced they will host a live fan event on Thursday, April 29, at FedExField for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, allowing a maximum of 3,000 fans to attend.

WFT to host 3,000 fans at FedExField for live draft event originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team announced they will host a live fan event on Thursday, April 29, at FedExField for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, allowing a maximum of 3,000 fans to attend.

The 3,000 fan capacity was put in place in order to ensure there is enough space to comply with social distancing guidelines due to the ongoing pandemic. All fans will be required to wear a mask upon entry; fans will be provided with a mask by the team if they arrive without one.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming fans back into FedExField for the first time in 2021,” team president Jason Wright said in a statement.

“This is a storied franchise with so many incredible moments rooted in the 1980’s era, and we hope our fans will join us in this fun and exciting opportunity to celebrate our past and future successes. Our organization along with Prince George’s County has kept the health and safety of the community as the highest priority in planning our stadium experience and bringing our fans back to FedExField.”

The event will feature live entertainment all evening, including a tour of Washington’s locker room and interview room. Additionally, each fan will have the chance to kick a field goal on the actual FedExField grass.

April 29 will mark just the second time Washington has allowed fans into FedExField since the pandemic began last year. Washington hosted fans for just one of its home games in 2020.

Live coverage of the event will also be shown on Washington’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages for those who are unable to attend.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast