Washington Football Team signs CB Darryl Roberts to bolster secondary

The Washington Football Team has signed cornerback Darryl Roberts, per a Friday press release. The specific terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Washington signs CB Darryl Roberts to bolster secondary originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has signed cornerback Darryl Roberts, per a Friday press release. The specific terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Roberts’ signing is the latest in a recent push by Washington’s front office to solidify its secondary. Within the last month alone, four different cornerbacks have either been brought in to D.C. or signed elsewhere. Fabian Moreau (Atlanta) and Ronald Darby (Denver) have been signed by new teams in free agency after spending at least one season in D.C., while Washington signed CB William Jackson III from Cincinnati and now Roberts from Detroit.

Roberts, 30, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft after playing college ball at Marshall. After suffering a wrist injury during a preseason game, he never suited up for New England during the regular season. He was signed off waivers by the New York Jets, where he would play four seasons. Roberts would then spend the 2020 campaign making 11 appearances with the Detroit Lions.

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

Across his career, Roberts has played in 67 games, totaling 203 tackles and four interceptions. His most recent interception came on week 4 of 2020, as he picked off a ball thrown by Drew Brees.

Washington’s secondary has clearly been a focal point of their free agent push, and as of now, their depth chart includes five-year veteran Kendall Fuller along with Jackson III, Roberts, Jimmy Moreland and Danny Johnson among others.