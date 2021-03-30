Christian Darrisaw says playing for Washington would be ‘a dream come true’

Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was born in Virginia and played his high school ball just six miles away from FedExField, would love to wear Burgundy and Gold in the NFL.

The Washington Football Team is scheduled to pick 19th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, a selection the franchise could use to address multiple different positions.

While the direction Washington will go at No. 19 is unknown, one of its biggest needs entering the draft is at left tackle. Luckily for Ron Rivera’s club, the 2021 class is deep at the position, meaning Washington could likely nab one of the draft’s best without having to move up to do so.

One left tackle that has been linked to Washington in multiple mock drafts is Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw. Speaking with NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano, the former Hokie lineman gave his thoughts on potentially joining the Burgundy and Gold.

“Being a fan when I was a little kid, it would be a dream come true,” Darrisaw said.

Born in Petersburg, Va., and a graduate of Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro, Md., Darrisaw played his high school ball just six miles away from FedExField, where Washington plays its home games.

As he mentioned in the interview, Darrisaw also grew up a fan of the Washington Football Team. Playing for Washington would be him living out a childhood dream.

“It would definitely mean a lot, just being back home and being able to put on that Burgundy and Gold,” Darrisaw said.

Darrisaw’s interest in playing for his hometown squad isn’t a one-way street, either.

Both Washington general manager Martin Mayhew and executive VP of football/ player personnel Marty Hurney were present for the offensive lineman’s Pro Day last week. Darrisaw also had the chance to speak with Mayhew, as well as offensive line coach John Matsko, the following day — something he called a “great conversation.”

“We had a Zoom the following day with the GM [Martin Mayhew], the O-line coach [John Matsko] and everything,” Darrisaw said. “We basically went over a few things they didn’t know about me, just getting to know me as a person, going over the playbook and everything. But it was a great conversation.”

Darrisaw could very much hear his name when Roger Goodell steps to the podium on April 29 in Cleveland to announce Washington’s first-round pick. The left tackle could also hear his name well before the 19th pick, too.

While his hometown Football Team would be an ideal landing spot for the 6-foot-5 left tackle, Washington is not atop his parents’ list of preferred destinations.

“My mom’s an Eagles fan, my dad is a Baltimore fan,” Darrisaw said, smiling. “So that’s their top two.”