Washington Football Team names Martin Mayhew new general manager

The Washington Football Team named Martin Mayhew its new general manager Friday.

Mayhew won a Super Bowl with Washington in 1992 and now his NFL journey has brought him back to D.C.

“Martin is a proven general manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization,” WFT Head Coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.

“He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching. He impressed both myself and Mr. Snyder during the interview process and we both believe he will be a tremendous fit here. He is a man of high character and integrity and was part of the rich history and tradition of this great franchise as a member of the Super Bowl championship team in 1991.”

Most recently, Mayhew was the vice president of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. Mayhew was also general manager of the Detroit Lions from 2008-2015.

He was originally hired in Detroit by former Washington linebacker Matt Millen.

Mayhew, a Tallahassee, Florida, native, played from 1989-1992 in Washington as a defensive back, sandwiched in between time with the Bills and Buccaneers. After retiring from the NFL, Mayhew went to Georgetown University Law Center and graduated in 2000.