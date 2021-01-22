CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » Washington Football » Washington Football Team names…

Washington Football Team names Martin Mayhew new general manager

Dave Johnson
and Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 22, 2021, 8:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington Football Team named Martin Mayhew its new general manager Friday.

Mayhew won a Super Bowl with Washington in 1992 and now his NFL journey has brought him back to D.C.

“Martin is a proven general manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization,” WFT Head Coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.

“He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching. He impressed both myself and Mr. Snyder during the interview process and we both believe he will be a tremendous fit here. He is a man of high character and integrity and was part of the rich history and tradition of this great franchise as a member of the Super Bowl championship team in 1991.”

Most recently, Mayhew was the vice president of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. Mayhew was also general manager of the Detroit Lions from 2008-2015.

He was originally hired in Detroit by former Washington linebacker Matt Millen.

Mayhew, a Tallahassee, Florida, native, played from 1989-1992 in Washington as a defensive back, sandwiched in between time with the Bills and Buccaneers. After retiring from the NFL, Mayhew went to Georgetown University Law Center and graduated in 2000.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump administration was a mixed bag for military personnel, Biden has opportunity on his side, analysts say

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up