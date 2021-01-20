CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Washington Football Team closes facility following positive COVID-19 cases

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

January 20, 2021, 11:24 AM

The Washington Football Team has closed its team facility in Ashburn due to multiple positive coronavirus cases, the club announced on Wednesday.

“Earlier this week we became aware that members of our organization tested positive for COVID-19,” a team spokesman said in a statement.

“These individuals have now quarantined. All other players and staff who remain in the area continue to follow the testing cadence and guidelines under the offseason protocols. Out of an abundance of caution, however, we chose to close the Inova Sports Performance Center for several days and have the staff work from home.”

The series of positive COVID-19 cases stemmed from a small get-together among multiple coaches away from the facility following the end of the season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Additionally, no players have tested positive for the virus, per The Athletic’s Ben Standig. Head coach Ron Rivera, who recently completed cancer treatment in November, is fine and continuing to be tested, per multiple reports. No players have tested positive, either.

During the 2020 season, Washington had just two players test positive — by far the lowest of any team in the NFL.

