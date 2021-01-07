How does Chase Young overcome nerves before a big game? He prepares

How does Young overcome nerves before a big game? Preparation originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Chase Young has played…

Chase Young has played in big games before — like a Big Ten championship game or a national championship semifinal — but none of them compare to what will be his first NFL playoff game Sunday against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

For as good as Young has been in just his rookie year, there’s bound to be some nerves before the game Saturday night. The good thing is the young pass rusher has a method of countering some pre-game jitters: Preparation.

“One thing that helps me not be super nervous is film study,” Young said during his appearance on Undefined with Josina Anderson. “The more I can get prepared, the less nervous I’ll get.”

There aren’t many better ways to prepare for a game than simply preparing for your opponent. Film study isn’t the only thing Young does, though. He also makes sure to reach out to his fellow athletes, whether they be football or basketball players, to pick their brains and also turn his focus somewhere else for a short while.

“A lot of times I’ll just talk to other athletes around the league or that play [other sports],” he said. “I might call Markelle [Fultz], just other peers or people from Ohio State. I feel like that’s something I do that I don’t even notice.”

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense is expected to throw a lot at the Washington defense and will need to contain a talented pass rush led by Young to ultimately win the game.

Historically, the teams to defeat Tom Brady have had elite pass rushes, and that just so happens to be Washington’s greatest strength. Aside from diving into film study, the thought of sacking Brady has to be a good way to get excited rather than nervous for the biggest game of your career to date.