CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Washington Football » Washington's Chase Young, Brandon…

Washington’s Chase Young, Brandon Scherff named to the 2021 Pro Bowl

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

December 21, 2020, 7:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WFT's Chase Young, Brandon Scherff named to the 2021 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young and guard Brandon Scherff have each been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced on Monday.

Young, Washington’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is the youngest player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Only eight other rookies have been selected to the Pro Bowl in Washington’s history.

The pass rusher has been exceptional in his first professional season and is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. On the season, he’s totaled a rookie-best 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

For Scherff, the Pro Bowl nod is the fourth of his six-year career. The guard becomes the sixth offensive lineman in Washington’s history to be named to the Pro Bowl four or more times, joining Trent Williams, Joe Jacoby, Russ Grimm, Len Hauss and Chris Samuels.

Scherff was selected as a starter for the NFC, while Young was named a backup. The 2020 season marks the fifth consecutive year the Burgundy and Gold have sent two or more players to the NFL’s annual All-Star game.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pro Bowl will be held in a virtual format this year. Still, the accomplishments from both Scherff and Young are just as impressive as any other season.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

Despite nationwide average increase, more than 80 areas will see decreases to military housing allowances in New Year

High retention leaves the Navy wondering what its future force will look like

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up