Washington’s Chase Young, Brandon Scherff named to the 2021 Pro Bowl

Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young and guard Brandon Scherff have each been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced on Monday.

Young, Washington’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is the youngest player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Only eight other rookies have been selected to the Pro Bowl in Washington’s history.

The pass rusher has been exceptional in his first professional season and is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. On the season, he’s totaled a rookie-best 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

For Scherff, the Pro Bowl nod is the fourth of his six-year career. The guard becomes the sixth offensive lineman in Washington’s history to be named to the Pro Bowl four or more times, joining Trent Williams, Joe Jacoby, Russ Grimm, Len Hauss and Chris Samuels.

Scherff was selected as a starter for the NFC, while Young was named a backup. The 2020 season marks the fifth consecutive year the Burgundy and Gold have sent two or more players to the NFL’s annual All-Star game.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pro Bowl will be held in a virtual format this year. Still, the accomplishments from both Scherff and Young are just as impressive as any other season.