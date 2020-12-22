Potential Washington NFL Draft prospects to watch during Bowl Season

Potential WFT NFL Draft prospects to watch during Bowl Season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington This year’s Bowl Season…

This year’s Bowl Season in college football will look different, with some teams turning down game invitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What will remain the same, however, is that these final games for teams will provide a look at the future of the NFL.

It’s one last look at the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, with some that could fit well in Washington. So, as the many, many bowl games begin, here are players to keep an eye on.

QB – Kyle Trask (Florida)

Bowl Game: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic vs. Oklahoma (Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET)

Even if Alex Smith returns and helps Washington to a playoff appearance, it would be wise for the team to consider other options for 2021. A veteran could work, but the draft shouldn’t be ruled out.

With the success Washington has found late in the season, an early quarterback such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance or potentially even Zach Wilson is off the table. That leaves Trask as the next-best option as a later option for Washington. That’s not too bad when looking at what Trask has done.

Passing for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns are good for best in the nation. The Florida passer also only has five interceptions to go along with that. If it wasn’t for a few losses, the Heisman may be his for the taking.

Whether or not his game fully translates is yet to be seen, as arm strength is a concern. But if Washington is going to grab a passer in April, Trask should be on the radar.

RB – Najee Harris (Alabama)

Bowl Game: College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game vs. Notre Dame (Jan. 1, 4 p.m. ET)

Harris has been touched on as a potential mid-round steal similar to Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson. His strength and size allow him to be a good change-of-pace back with Gibson, and he has receiving skills to work out of the backfield as well. Alabama has produced some good running backs, and Washington could potentially create a two-headed monster backfield if Harris is available.

WR – Seth Williams (Auburn)

Bowl Game: Vrbo Citrus Bowl vs. Northwestern (Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET)

It’s another strong wide receiver class this year, but Williams could be one of the best value picks at the position. With a 6’3″, 224-pound frame, Williams could add some much-needed size to Washington’s receiving core to put across from McLaurin.

Keep an eye on his ability to work in the red zone, something that could really add a level to Washington’s offense.

WR – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

Bowl Game: College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State (Jan. 1, 8 p.m. ET)

Trevor Lawrence will steal the show, but one of the players on the receiving end of his passes should have your attention. Rodgers has become one of Clemson’s biggest weapons with his big-play ability and route-running. Washington has struggled to find a partner for McLaurin who can stretch the field and work the middle at times, so Rodgers is worth evaluating.

TE – Kyle Pitts (Florida)

Bowl Game: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic vs. Oklahoma (Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET)

Pitts is someone everyone will be keeping an eye on, as he’s far-and-away the best tight end prospect in the class. Watch him to see some good football, but also for the off chance that he lands in Washington’s lap in the first round. It’d be hard to say no to that.

TE – Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Bowl Game: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Jordan may be a more realistic tight end option for Washington to try and pair with Logan Thomas, who has been a pleasant surprise for the team. Not only does Jordan excel in the middle of the field, but he can dominate with yards after the catch.

OT – Samuel Cosmi (Texas)

Bowl Game: Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Colorado (Dec. 29, 9 p.m. ET)

NBC Sports Washington’s Ethan Cadeaux has Washington picking up OT Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech No. 19 overall in his first mock draft. However, Darrisaw is not in a bowl game. Cosmi, however, is projected to go No. 20 overall and is in a bowl game. So it makes sense to watch him.

Thriving since his move to left guard, the Texas product has the potential to provide Washington with a left tackle that can fill the void Trent Williams left.

LB – Dylan Moses (Alabama)

Bowl Game: College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game vs. Notre Dame (Jan. 1, 4 p.m. ET)

Ron Rivera has wanted to see his linebackers fly to the football and just play without being hesitant. Watch Moses in the middle of Alabama’s defense and you’ll see just that.

Injuries and inconsistent play have shown that Washington could use more help at that position, and adding another member of the Crimson Tide to the team can’t hurt.

CB – Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

Bowl Game: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs. UAB (Dec. 26, 12 p.m. ET)

Horn has the size, especially in length, that could one day allow him to take on top receivers once he gets his footing in the NFL. Here, Washington could potentially upgrade its passing defense, one that has looked good on paper but is still susceptible to lapses.

CB – Tyson Campbell (Georgia)

Bowl Game: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 1, 12 p.m. ET)

Doubling down here because cornerback is a position that Washington would benefit from adding to through the draft. Campbell is a player that some feel can become an all-around star in the secondary. Maybe the New Year’s game is the first glimpse at that.

S – Trevon Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington (TCU)

Bowl Game: Mercari Texas Bowl vs. Arkansas (Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET)

TCU’s game gives Washington a two-for-one look at safety prospects. Moehrig is someone that works well patrolling the middle of the field, while Washington is a strong tackler that plays much bigger than his 5’8″ listed frame.

Washington has pieces at this position with Kam Curl being a steal and Landon Collins’ eventual return, and maybe a Horned Frog makes it even stronger.