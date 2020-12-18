CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Washington Football » Dwayne Haskins to start…

Dwayne Haskins to start Sunday vs. Seattle, Alex Smith ruled out with calf injury

JP Finlay | @NBCSWashington

December 18, 2020, 2:25 PM

Dwayne Haskins will start this week for the Washington Football Team against the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington is turning to Haskins after Alex Smith suffered a calf injury in last week’s win over San Francisco. Sunday’s game marks Haskins’ first start since October 4th against Baltimore. After that 31-17 loss, Washington coach Ron Rivera demoted Haskins from starter to third-string.

In the weeks since, Kyle Allen started four games before breaking his ankle and then Washington moved onto veteran passer Alex Smith.

The team had its best stretch of football in more than two years with Smith at the helm, and is riding a four-game win streak going into this week’s contest against the Seahawks.

Smith injured his calf in the first half last week against San Francisco, and Haskins played the whole second half. In that game he completed seven of 12 passes for 51 yards. He wasn’t impressive but he wasn’t awful either. With a full week of preparation the game against Seattle presents a real opportunity for Haskins to reclaim his NFL future.

The Seahawks defense allows 390 yards-per-game, which ranks near the bottom of the NFL.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

