Kyle Allen set to undergo surgery Friday to repair season-ending injury

Allen set to undergo surgery Friday to repair season-ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen is set to undergo surgery on Friday to repair his season-ending dislocated ankle suffered in gruesome fashion against the Giants last Sunday, according to his girlfriend’s Instagram story.

Allen left the Week 9 matchup against New York in the first quarter after suffering the injury on a play after making contact with Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers, though Ron Rivera said he didn’t think there was any foul play, has since apologized to Allen for the hit that turned Allen’s ankle in a way that it most certainly wasn’t supposed to go.

Now, Allen faces the unenviable task of recovering from a long-term injury after getting another shot to start under Rivera. Alex Smith has been named the starter this week against the Lions on Sunday.