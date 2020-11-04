Has Chase Young delivered so far as a Washington rookie? Just ask Jon Bostic

Chase Young's numbers in the five-plus games that he's been healthy for so far in his rookie season indicate he's contributing to Washington's defense.

Has Chase Young delivered so far as a rookie? Just ask Jon Bostic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Chase Young’s numbers in the five-plus games that he’s been healthy for so far in his rookie season — two-and-a-half sacks, one forced fumble, five tackles for loss — indicate he’s contributing to Washington’s defense.

However, an uninformed observer could look at them and claim that Young is underperforming. The No. 2 overall pick isn’t dropping opposing passers at an elite rate yet, for example, which is an excuse for some to wonder how effectively he’s playing.

Informed observers, on the other hand, are taking a much different stance. Last week, coordinator Jack Del Rio called Young a “forceful” piece of his group and raved about his impact, even if a few columns on his ledger appear to be lacking. And on Wednesday, linebacker Jon Bostic delivered similar remarks.

“A lot of people on the outside, they kind of just look at it like, ‘Well, how many sacks does he have?'” Bostic said to reporters on Zoom. “You look at how he’s affecting the defense, just in the run game, with his effort running to the ball. On screen plays, how he’s playing those. That is, when you talk about a well-rounded defensive end, that’s what you’re looking for.”

Bostic is just the latest teammate of Young’s to praise No. 99’s approach to the game. It’s a trend that started in training camp; Kendall Fuller noted that Young had “that vibe” about him and he didn’t act like a rookie at all. Since then, plenty of others have positively piled on.

To Bostic, Young’s performance against the run is what makes him unique. He’s definitely not bothered by any of Young’s totals halfway through his first experience of the pros, which means no one else should be, either.

“You’ve got a lot of defensive ends that are just pass rushers and they’re nowhere to be found in the run game,” Bostic said. “But when you’ve got a guy that’s looking to be physical in the run game, looking to make plays in the run game, setting vertical edges like we want, it helps the defense out.”

It’s not like there are people in Washington looking to exchange the Young jerseys they purchased or asking for him to see less playing time. For the most part, those watching him are appreciating what he’s bringing.

But just in case you find yourself in a conversation with someone who’s doubting Young’s work, show them the following line from Bostic. That’s all you need to do and it’ll be all they need to hear.

“He’s done a lot,” Bostic concluded. “The stat sheet won’t exactly show everything he is doing, but when you understand football and you turn that film on, you know he’s a problem over there.”