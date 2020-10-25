Report: Landon Collins out for remainder of 2020 season with torn Achilles

The Washington Football Team dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but the blowout victory came with a hefty price.

Washington safety and team captain Landon Collins reportedly suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report the news. Collins will have an MRI on Monday to confirm, according to Garafolo.

Collins suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game on a non-contact play. The 26-year-old could not put any weight on his ankle and was carted off the field.

Achilles tears are one of the most devastating injuries in sports and can take 12 months to recover.

Collins is currently in the second year of a six-year, $84 million contract he signed with Washington before the 2019 season. For the season, the safety has 37 tackles, one interception and one sack.