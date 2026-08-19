Commanders rookie Sonny Styles is eager for his next opportunity after a short preseason debut

Styles was the only presumptive defensive starter to play during Friday night’s exhibition win against Miami.

Miami Dolphins running back De'von Achane (28) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) Miami Dolphins running back De'von Achane (28) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Sonny Styles played just one drive during his NFL preseason debut, but it was more than enough for the Washington Commanders rookie linebacker to self-critique his performance.

“First game, I wasn’t a big fan of it,” Styles said Wednesday.

Styles, the seventh pick in the draft, was the only projected defensive starter to play Friday night against Miami. The Dolphins went on a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive, which amounted to their only points of the game.

“One drive, start slow,” Styles said. “You’re always going to have things you want to be better at. I got to work on keeping better footwork, hands — all those different things.”

That drive was a reality check for Styles, who has largely impressed in his first pro training camp. He was tasked with wearing the green dot on his helmet, making him responsible for relaying plays to the rest of the defense.

Frankie Luvu has had that role with the first-team defense throughout camp, but new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has preached the need for constant communication throughout the unit.

“I think all the guys in the room execute at a high level,” Styles said. “We have a bunch of guys that can do it. It really doesn’t matter (who gets) the play out. Once we get the play out, we’re all communicating together: linebackers, safeties, D-line, everyone’s communicating, corners. It’s not just one person doing all the communicating.”

Styles has leaned on Luvu throughout training camp, trying to learn as much as possible from the ninth-year veteran. They are still in a feel-out process of how to play alongside each other.

“I respect him a lot,” Styles said. “It’s great to have a vet like that in the room. … You got to get a feel for each other, how each of you fit certain runs and knowing how to play off each other.”

With an exhibition game under his belt, the Ohio State product said he didn’t notice much of a difference in live action between college and the NFL.

“I think it’s the same thing, like ball is ball,” Styles said. “If you’re a linebacker, you got to have good footwork, you got to have good hands, get off blocks, execute the play call.”

Commanders coach Dan Quinn has yet to decide who will play during Saturday’s preseason game at Detroit. If Styles gets the call again, he has one goal in mind.

“I just want to get out there and start fast,” Styles said.

Commanders are dealing with a bevy of injuries

The Commanders were without four defensive players during practice Wednesday because of injuries: Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Johnny Newton and Jordan Magee.

Newton’s absence seems to be the most serious after the third-year defensive tackle injured a pectoral muscle in the preseason opener. Newton spent Wednesday in New York meeting with a specialist for what Quinn expects could be a long-term injury.

Magee injured a shoulder during Friday’s game and will not play this week against the Lions, according to Quinn, who said it is “nothing that’s going to linger into the season or any of that.”

Oweh is dealing with a calf strain, while Chaisson suffered a knee injury during the joint practice with the Dolphins last week. Quinn emphasizing the team is being precautionary and did not appear concerned about either injury lasting long.

The injury list doesn’t stop there: Running backs Rachaad White (undisclosed) and Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps), quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee), defensive tackle Tim Settle and cornerback Trey Amos (ankle) didn’t practice on Wednesday. Mariota is out for the rest of camp with a sprained right medial collateral ligament, though Quinn expressed optimism about the 32-year-old being available by the start of the regular season.

Washington won’t have standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil for the foreseeable future after he tore his triceps at practice on Aug. 7. Running back Jeremy Ford and wide receiver River Cracraft were placed on injured reserve and will miss the entire season.

The Commanders got center Nick Allegretti (calf) and tight end John Bates (hamstring) back at practice this week after each had been sidelined since the first week of training camp.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.