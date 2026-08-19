Chargers center Tyler Biadasz injures his left knee and is seeking additional opinions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers center Tyler Biadasz injured his left knee in the team’s joint practice…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers center Tyler Biadasz injured his left knee in the team’s joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

The team said Wednesday that Biadasz underwent imaging a day earlier and is seeking additional opinions.

Biadasz signed with the Chargers in March after starting 31 games over two seasons with the Washington Commanders before being released.

The Chargers host the 49ers on Thursday in the teams’ second preseason game.

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