Commanders are promoting David Blough to offensive coordinator, AP source says

The Washington Commanders are hiring David Blough as their offensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team had not announced the hire.

Blough is getting promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to take over the offense under coach Dan Quinn. The Commanders and former offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury agreed to part ways earlier this week after they finished the season 5-12.

Keeping Blough in the fold as OC, rather than potentially watching him leave for the same position with the Detroit Lions or elsewhere, helps Washington give young quarterback Jayden Daniels some continuity going into his third NFL season. Blough worked under QBs coach Tavita Pritchard during Daniels’ standout rookie year in 2024, then filled in this past year after Pritchard was hired by Stanford as its coach.

The 30-year-old Blough was a quarterback still playing a few years ago. He appeared in nine games, starting seven, with the Lions and Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22.

