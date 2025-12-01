Four Downs with the Commanders: Bucked by the Broncos

Once again, prime time was unkind for the Washington Commanders, who fell to 0-5 in night games after losing to Denver. WTOP's Dave Preston recaps what happened in the Sunday night loss.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts after losing to the Denver Broncos in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts after losing to the Denver Broncos in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Once again prime time was unkind for the Washington Commanders, who fell to 0-5 in night games this season. Washington is actually 2-2 during 1 p.m. games this fall and their other win started at 1:25 p.m. in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Sunday’s 27-26 loss to Denver saw a failed two-point conversion deliver a seventh straight defeat to the Burgundy and Gold. But just like most wins are not perfect, there are plenty of positives to digest. Just not pass protection on two-point conversions.

First down: Didn’t they look much sharper Sunday night? And it wasn’t just the Super Bowl-era uniforms. The offense gained over 400 yards for the first time since its Week 3 win over Las Vegas, and the defense allowed a season-low 87 yards rushing.

And wasn’t it nice to see the return of wide receiver Terry McLaurin (seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown)? No. 17’s return made Marcus Mariota look a lot better, as the veteran backup threw for a season-high 294 yards and two scores. Unfortunately, the pass defense coughed up over 300 yards for the third time in four games and it appeared as if every time the Broncos needed to make a big play, they got one.

Second down: The drawn-out Thanksgiving weekend saw Dallas crawl closer to Philadelphia in the NFC East. Four days after rallying past the Eagles, the Cowboys beat Kansas City to move over .500 for the first time since October 2024. This Thursday night’s game with 7-5 Detroit has the feel of a contender/pretender separation game.

Meanwhile, five teams have already made their way to “Elimination Island.” The New York Giants during Washington’s bye week, followed by Arizona, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Tennessee this past weekend.

Third down: The team moved the chains on 8-17 attempts, with Mariota completing 6-13 passes for four conversions while reaching the marker on two planned runs plus one scramble. The other called run saw Jeremy McNichols gain 16 yards on a third and 13.

The top target? McLaurin was thrown to four times, and he made two catches with one conversion.

Yardage breakdown: 3-5 on short-yardage, 1-2 when needing four to six yards, 4-10 on third and long.

Flag on the play: Washington was whistled five times, all on offense. Two false starts give them 23 on the season while an illegal formation, grounding and hold rounded out the infractions. Josh Conerly’s hold gives the rookie a team-high eight penalties on the season (one more than Marshon Lattimore).

The grounding call against Mariota was questionable at best, by the way, but they still scored after four of the five flags. The only penalty to put a punt in motion was Laremy Tunsil’s false start in the third quarter that turned a 3rd and 4 from the Denver 49 into a 3rd and 9 from the Washington 46.

Fourth down: Sunday night’s game wrapped up a run of prime time/stand-alone/marquee matchups for the Burgundy and Gold (remember the 4:25 p.m. Detroit game was originally penciled in for Burkhardt and Brady).

After having Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on your airwaves, brace yourselves for a December of second-tier announcing teams. The week 14 matchup with Minnesota screams of Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston or Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth.

